Mapped: The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest Covid infection rates

Published: 11:30 AM August 16, 2021

Public health data has revealed the Suffolk and north Essex neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Public health data has revealed the Covid infection rates in Suffolk and north Essex neighbourhoods - where does your area rank?

Figures from Public Health England have been broken down into Middle-layer Super Output Areas, which each consist of around 8,000 people.

In the week up to August 10, the postcode area with the highest infection rate in the region was Abbey Field in south Colchester at 686.2 cases per 100,000 people.

Suffolk's highest rate can be found in Newmarket, where there have been 535.4 cases per 100,000 people in the North Newmarket, Studlands and Exning neighbourhood.

Christchurch Park, at 329.9 cases per 100,000, had the highest infection rate in Ipswich.



