Published: 6:00 AM June 28, 2021

Fresh data has revealed which neighbourhoods have the highest infection rates in Suffolk and north Essex - Credit: Archant

Glemsford and Lawshall and Greenstead have the highest Covid rates in Suffolk and north Essex, according to the latest Government data.

Figures released by Public Health England have broken down the number of positive tests by areas known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs), which consist of around 8,000 people each.

The data, for the week up to June 21, only includes MSOAs which reported three or more cases.

The figures have shown how high infection rates are in north Essex when compared to most of Suffolk.

Greenstead in Colchester has the highest infection rate in the region after it reported 35 new positive tests - giving it a rate of 257.5 cases per 100,000 people.

The majority of Suffolk's neighbourhoods reported fewer than three cases, but Glemsford and Lawshall's rate the highest in the county at 81.7.

California had Ipswich's highest infection rate at 53.9 after five new cases were identified.



