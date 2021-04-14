News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New scheme aims to help stroke victims recover at home

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:30 PM April 14, 2021   
Woman holding senior woman's hand on bed

Stroke victims are set to receive support from their homes (file photo) - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Stroke patients in Suffolk are set to spend more time at home in their recovery thanks to a new partnership.

The Suffolk Alliance, a partnership of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) and Suffolk County Council, will run an early supported discharge service for the next five years.

The specialist service will see patients provided with up to six weeks of intensive stroke rehabilitation in their own homes following their discharge from hospital, in turn helping them to optimise their mobility and independence.

Patients will receive more joined up care due to the alliance partners’ close working relationship and links with charity and voluntary organisations, such as Livability Icanho in Stowmarket.

Gylda Nunn, integrated therapies manager at WSFT, said: "We are delighted to be bringing together our hospital and community teams, adult home care services, and specialist charities to provide this important service that helps patients recover from stroke in their own homes.

"It is an exciting opportunity for us to work all the more closely together to deliver joined up, seamless care for the benefit of our patients."

