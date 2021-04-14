New scheme aims to help stroke victims recover at home
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Stroke patients in Suffolk are set to spend more time at home in their recovery thanks to a new partnership.
The Suffolk Alliance, a partnership of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) and Suffolk County Council, will run an early supported discharge service for the next five years.
The specialist service will see patients provided with up to six weeks of intensive stroke rehabilitation in their own homes following their discharge from hospital, in turn helping them to optimise their mobility and independence.
Patients will receive more joined up care due to the alliance partners’ close working relationship and links with charity and voluntary organisations, such as Livability Icanho in Stowmarket.
Gylda Nunn, integrated therapies manager at WSFT, said: "We are delighted to be bringing together our hospital and community teams, adult home care services, and specialist charities to provide this important service that helps patients recover from stroke in their own homes.
You may also want to watch:
"It is an exciting opportunity for us to work all the more closely together to deliver joined up, seamless care for the benefit of our patients."
Most Read
- 1 Antiques Roadtrip star opens new Suffolk antiques shop
- 2 Cyclist dies after collision with car in Bury St Edmunds
- 3 'Our supporters are tired and bored of us' - Cook on 3-0 loss at AFC Wimbledon
- 4 Cafe owner 'very emotional' after mystery customer leaves £500 for staff
- 5 Matchday Live: Town beaten 3-0 after Harrop's red card
- 6 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 3-0 loss at AFC Wimbledon
- 7 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 3-0 loss at AFC Wimbledon
- 8 Driver who killed 'dearly loved' man, 29, in crash is jailed
- 9 AFC Wimbledon 3-0 Ipswich Town: Woeful Blues well-beaten at Plough Lane in 'season-defining' game
- 10 'I am delighted to be joining. There is a lot of hard work that lies ahead' - Town's new CEO Ashton confirmed