Covid infection rates across Suffolk and north Essex continue to fall
Latest public health figures have revealed weekly Covid infection rates across Suffolk and Essex have continued to fall.
Data released by the government for the week up to July 29 has broken down infection rates for each local authority in England.
It has shown all districts across Suffolk and north Essex have reported a drop in cases in the last seven days.
Ipswich has the highest infection rate in Suffolk, with 220.6 cases per 100,000 people - a fall from 281.9 the week before.
North Essex had slightly higher seven-day rates, with Colchester's the highest at 270.7 - but they all remain below the national average for England of 291.5.
Nationwide, the number of Covid cases identified has steadily fallen since reaching 50,250 on July 17.
