Suffolk doctor of 33 years writes book offering insight into General Practice life
- Credit: Andrew Yager
A GP who worked in Suffolk for 33 years has published a book sharing his experiences of working as a village doctor.
'The Tales of a Suffolk GP' is written by Andrew Yager, who worked as a village GP at Botesdale Health Centre from 1986 to 2019.
Andrew said: "I hope it's humorous, poignant and offers an insight into my life, my family's life and being a GP in Suffolk.
"I was thinking of finishing as a GP and wanted to put together something for my family. Once I got going, I ended up really enjoying the writing process."
The book takes the form of 37 short stories and Andrew shared one particularly striking anecdote.
In his chapter entitled 'Love is priceless', he tells of a woman he visited on a Sunday evening a number of years ago.
After conducting the GP appointment, they were chatting about the artwork in her house and she led him through to see a painting in her bedroom.
Andrew recognised it at once and she revealed that it was painted by famed French artist Pierre-Auguste Renoir.
She told Andrew that she was given the painting by a European aristocrat she fell in love with in the Second World War.
The man was sadly killed shortly afterwards, she never married and kept the painting as a token of their love for the rest of her life.
If it hadn't been for a chance meeting at a leaving event at the end of 2021, the book may have remained on his computer never to be seen by anyone apart from Andrew's close family and friends.
Here, Andrew met with an NHS practice manager who owns a publishing company and offered to help him with creating his final publication.
Andrew is donating all profits from the book to the Ukraine Red Cross Society.
He said: "It took me around six months to seek everyone's consent to be in the book or alter their identities so they couldn't be identified.
"Because the stories involve me, my family, my patients and friends, I felt I couldn't profit from something everyone had contributed to."
Released in mid-May, Andrew thought he might be able to sell around 100 copies, but has already sold more than 700.