Jack celebrates end to mega marathon challenge

A Suffolk man is celebrating completing four marathons in as many weekends after the mega challenge came to him "out of the blue".

Jack Vincent, from Stowupland, set himself the challenge to do four marathons in March, completing each of 26.2mile challenge using a different mode of transport.

For the first marathon Jack used a bike, the second he completed on a skateboard, the third he ran and at the weekend completed his final marathon by walking.

His route took him from Stowupland to the coast in Felixstowe, a total of 26.2 miles every weekend, meaning he clocked up 104.8 miles in March.

Jack said: “All in all, it was very enjoyable, hard work at times for sure but all in all really enjoyable.

“I’m glad I did it and it was rather rewarding as well to be honest which is nice.”

The 25-year-old set himself a challenge during the lockdown in January last year, of completing 100 miles running, but decided he wanted to do something again.

“I’m not much of a morning person, and one morning I rolled over and was lying in bed with my girlfriend Izzy and I woke up and just said to her, ‘I think I’m going to do a challenge’, she just said 'go back to sleep, it’s four in the morning'.

"It was out of the blue, rolled over bright-eyed bushy-tailed and just thought I’m going to do four marathons in four weekends."

Jack and his friends had discussed doing a big skate as a group a couple of years ago, but never came round to doing it.

“I thought it would be a good idea to skate and get a couple of the boys on board to be able to come and do that with me.”

Jack decided to raise money for Mind, a mental health charity.

Jack said: “I know there is a lot of people struggling, I sort of struggled myself, and I have a few mates that have struggled with depression.

"I thought it just seemed the one to do it for, especially with everything that has gone on in the world and I thought putting myself through that is nothing compared to what some people go through on a daily basis."

So far, Jack has raised £1,815, well over his initial target of £1,000. Jack's JustGiving page can be found here