Where are coronavirus rates declining the most in Suffolk?

Published: 10:02 AM February 11, 2021 Updated: 12:54 PM February 11, 2021

Only 12 areas of Suffolk saw a week-on-week increase in coronavirus cases in seven days - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Coronavirus rates are dropping in the majority of Suffolk's communities – although some areas of the county remain above the national average, and others are rising.

At district levels, all areas of Suffolk remain below the England seven-day coronavirus infection average – with Mid Suffolk now again ranking among the lowest in the country.

At a sub-district level however – known as Middle layer Super Output Areas (MSOA) – the situation differs slightly. Most areas remain by far below the national average, which stood at 212.6 cases per 100,000 on February 4.

Of all 90 MSOAs in Suffolk, only 12 areas saw a week-on-week rise in infection rates – while all others either decreased or remained the same, according to the latest government data for the week up to February 4.

Two areas, the combined area of Westerfield, Grundisburgh & Bredfield and the Shotley Peninsula both recorded less than three cases that week.

Areas in the lowest end of the table vary greatly geographically, although parts of Ipswich remain mostly among the areas with the highest case rates.

Other areas in the lowest 10 include Lakenheath, where only three new cases were confirmed. In Claydon and Barham, five positive tests were recorded.

In total, 86% of the county remains below the national average.

In the 10 areas where rates remain the highest – all of which are above the national average – nine of them saw a decline compared to the week before. The only one which saw a rise week-on-week was Beccles, where 21 new cases were identified – up nine by the previous week.

Six of the 10 areas are in Ipswich, however – although no areas within the town saw a week-on-week rise.

Of the 12 areas of Suffolk which did see a rise, the increase in cases is mostly low compared to the previous week – with Carlton Colville and Beccles recording 13 and nine additional new cases respectively.

The 10 areas of Suffolk with the lowest rates

Needham Market South & Great Blakenham – 71.8

Barrow, Chedburgh & Sicklesmere – 71.5

Claydon & Bramford – 65.4

Stanton & Barmingham – 59.5

Southwold, Reydon & Wrentham – 51.3

Glemsford & Lawshall – 49

Beck Row, Eriswell & Barton Mills – 47.7

Rickinghall, Walsham le Willows & Gislingham – 43.9

Lakenheath – 38.9

Westerfield, Grundisburgh & Bredfield and Shotley Peninsula – N/A

The 10 areas of Suffolk with the highest rates

Whitton – 295.7

Ixworth, Honington & Barnham – 278.6

North Newmarket, Studlands & Exning – 256.5

Beccles – 247.9

Whitehouse – 246.8

Priory Heath – 242.2

Maidenhall, Stoke & Port – 235.8

Gipping & Chantry Park – 231.6

Westgate – 228.4

Eastgate & Southgate – 227.3

The 12 areas of Suffolk where rates have risen week-on-week

Acton, Great Waldingfield & Bures

North Sudbury & Long Melford

Worlingham & Barnby

Woodbridge

Haverhill East & South

Haverhill North

Stowmarket Outer, Finborough & Battisford

Leiston & Aldeburgh

Normanston & Oulton Broad East

Saxmundham & Coldfair Green

Beccles

Carlton Colville