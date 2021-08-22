Published: 6:00 AM August 22, 2021

Newmarket and Central Colchester have the highest Covid rates in Suffolk and north Essex, according to the latest Government data - although cases locally remain relatively low.

Figures released by Public Health England have broken down the number of positive tests by areas known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs), which consist of around 8,000 people each.

The latest data includes cases recorded up to August 15.

Newmarket had the highest recorded rates of anywhere in Suffolk.

North Newmarket, Studlands and Exning recorded 70 cases in the week to that date, giving the area a rate of 780.7 cases per 100,000 people.

South Newmarket and Racecourse was slightly lower with 50 cases recorded to give the area a rate of 510 cases per 100,000 people.

Over the border in Essex the highest figures came from Abbey Field in Colchester where 48 new cases were recorded. This gave the area a seven day rate of 610 cases per 100,000.

The area that recorded the lowest number of new cases was Bixley, Warren Heath and Nacton with only five new cases giving the area rate of just 60.8 cases per 100,000 people.