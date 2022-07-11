News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Mapped: The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 6:15 AM July 11, 2022
The government are set to unveil new lockdown measures on Monday Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk's latest Covid infection rates have been revealed - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Latest coronavirus data has revealed a neighbourhood near Woodbridge currently has the highest infection rate in Suffolk.

Figures released by the government for the week up to July 1 have been broken down into postcodes known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas, which each have an average population of 8,000.

The neighbourhood with the highest Covid rate in the county was Westerfield, Grundisburgh & Bredfield, which had a rate of 435.1 cases per 100,000 people after 30 infections were reported in a week.

Marks Tey and Wakes Colne in north Essex had a slightly higher rate at 480.9.

Infection rates in Ipswich were comparatively low, though the Christchurch Park neighbourhood did report a figure of 381.3 after 31 new cases were identified.

The overall figures may be skewed by the lack of free public testing, which ended in April this year.

The rise in case numbers has started to reflect in the number of patients being treated with the virus in Suffolk's hospitals.

Coronavirus
Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

All your travel, crime and breaking news for Suffolk and Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman fails roadside eyesight test in Suffolk after 214 mile drive

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Land off Jacks Green Road, Creeting St Mary, the site of plans for 43 homes.

Housing News

Parish council objects to plans for 43 homes in Suffolk village

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
RH - Needham Market vs Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Analysis

Ipswich are bucking a trend... maybe Town's best work has happened in-house

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
A winning EuroMillions lottery ticket that was purchased in Suffolk remains unclaimed 

Suffolk Live News

Winner of unclaimed £83k lottery prize in Suffolk yet to come forward

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon