Interactive map reveals the Suffolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Latest coronavirus data has revealed a neighbourhood near Stowmarket currently has the highest infection rate in Suffolk.
Figures up to July 8 have been broken down into postcodes known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas, which each have average populations of 8,000.
Stowmarket Outer, Finborough & Battisford has the county's highest infection rate in the data, with 583.3 cases per 100,000 people after 41 new infections reported in a week.
Ipswich has some of the lowest Covid rates in Suffolk, with Broke Hall reporting a figure of 161 cases per 100,000 people.
Last week, Westerfield, Grundisburgh & Bredfield had a rate of 435.1 cases per 100,000 people – but this rate has since fallen to 377.1.
The overall figures may be skewed by the lack of free public testing, which ended in April this year.