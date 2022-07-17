Interactive map reveals the Suffolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates

Stowmarket Outer, Finborough & Battisford has Suffolk's highest Covid rate in the data - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Latest coronavirus data has revealed a neighbourhood near Stowmarket currently has the highest infection rate in Suffolk.

Figures up to July 8 have been broken down into postcodes known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas, which each have average populations of 8,000.

Stowmarket Outer, Finborough & Battisford has the county's highest infection rate in the data, with 583.3 cases per 100,000 people after 41 new infections reported in a week.

Ipswich has some of the lowest Covid rates in Suffolk, with Broke Hall reporting a figure of 161 cases per 100,000 people.

Last week, Westerfield, Grundisburgh & Bredfield had a rate of 435.1 cases per 100,000 people – but this rate has since fallen to 377.1.

The overall figures may be skewed by the lack of free public testing, which ended in April this year.