Mapped: The places with the highest Covid rates in Suffolk

Angus Williams

Published: 8:00 AM January 30, 2022
The latest data show Covid rates are continuing to rise across Suffolk and north Essex.

Coronavirus infection rates have started to rise again in Suffolk and north Essex — with case numbers especially high in Colchester, Haverhill and Newmarket.

Government data has been broken down into postcodes known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs), which each have an average population of 8,000.

In the week to January 23 the MSOA with the highest Covid rate in the region was Lexden in Colchester where there were 1850.2 cases per 100,000 people.

In Haverhill West there were 1764.2 cases per 100,000 people.

And in North Newmarket, Studlands and Exning there were 1623 per 100,000 people.

Covid rates have risen in every district of Suffolk and north Essex, despite rates falling in England as a whole.

Coronavirus restrictions were eased in England this week as the country went from 'Plan B' to 'Plan A' measures.

Coronavirus
Suffolk
Essex

