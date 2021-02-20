Mapped: 9 areas where coronavirus rates remain above national average
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Coronavirus infection rates across the majority of communities in Suffolk are continuing to decline – but where still ranks among the highest locally?
Government infection data for sub-district areas (known as middle layer super output areas or MSOAs) show just 16 of the 90 MSOAs in Suffolk recorded a rise in cases, with half recording only one additional case compared to the previous week.
The data, which covers the seven days to February 14, also shows 17 areas across all Suffolk council districts recorded between zero and three cases. The true number is not disclosed to protect patient anonymity.
Six areas stayed the same, while the remaining 51 neighbourhoods all saw a decline in cases – with areas of Ipswich featuring heavily among those seeing the most significant declines, such as Whitehouse, Whitton and Westgate.
Despite the encouraging signs, nine areas of Suffolk recorded a seven-day infection rate higher than the England average of 144.3.
Three of those places – including the highest, Beccles – recorded fewer cases than the previous week, however.
In Beccles, 19 new cases of the virus were recorded, taking its rolling rate down to 224.3 per 100,000.
The second highest, Bungay and the Saints, saw 14 new cases – seven more than the week prior – taking the rate there to 189.6.
At a district level, all local authorities in Suffolk (where data is more regularly updated) now have rates lower than 100 cases per 100,000.
Mid Suffolk especially ranks as one of the lowest areas in England for weekly infections.
Surge testing crews do remain on standby in the county however, after cases of the South African strain of coronavirus were found in the Diss and Royston areas.
The nine areas which remain above the England average:
- Beccles - 224.3
- Bungay & the Saints - 189.6
- Priory Heath - 187.2
- Ipswich Central - 183.0
- Pakefield North - 173.9
- Haverhill West - 154.4
- Brandon - 153.3
- South Newmarket & Racecourse - 153.0
- Ixworth, Honington & Barnham - 146.6
The 17 areas which recorded between zero and three new cases:
- Shotley Peninsula
- Broke Hall
- Rickinghall, Walsham le Willows & Gislingham
- Thurston, Badwell Ash & Elmswell North
- Debenham, Stonham & Coddenham
- Stowmarket West
- Fressingfield, Laxfield & Worlingworth
- Leiston & Aldeburgh
- Westerfield, Grundisburgh & Bredfield
- Felixstowe West
- Felixstowe Seafront
- Gunton East, Corton & Somerleyton
- Beck Row, Eriswell & Barton Mills
- Moreton Hall
- Bury St Edmunds Central
- Clare, Cavendish & Wickhambrook
- Lakenheath