News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with highest and lowest Covid rates in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 6:00 AM February 6, 2022
The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk has decreased

The highest Covid rates in Suffolk and north Essex have been revealed - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Coronavirus infection rates have started to rise again in some Suffolk and north Essex districts — with case numbers especially high in Haverhill, Ipswich and Colchester. 

From the week up to January 30, the MSOA with the highest rate in the region was Haverhill West at 1959.3 per 100,000. 

The MSOA with the lowest Covid rate in the region was Southwold, Reydon and Wrentham with 303.1 per 100,000.

Government data has been broken down into postcodes known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs), which each have an average population of 8,000.

Rates were also high in Ipswich with Maidenhall, Stoke and Port recording 1673.7 cases per 100,000 while Felixstowe West recorded 1332.8. 

Cases were low in Lavenham, Bildeston and Brettenham with 596 infections per 100,000 recorded. 

Although cases are rising in the region the number of coronavirus patients in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals have fallen for a third consecutive week.


Coronavirus
Suffolk

Don't Miss

A police cordon is in place outside Ipswich international Chruch

Suffolk Live News | Video

10-year-old girl in 'critical' condition as driver flees scene of crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
TV crews were in Kersey yesterday for the filming of the new television series Magpie Murders

TV

First episode of crime drama series filmed across Suffolk to air

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Jack Whitehall, Rochelle Humes and Jeremy Lynch have stayed in Suffolk in the last year

Suffolk Live News

7 celebrities who have holidayed in Suffolk in the last year

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Wattisfield near Diss was Suffolk's biggest Postcode Lottery winner in January 

All of the places in Suffolk that won the Postcode Lottery in January

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon