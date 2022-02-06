Mapped: The neighbourhoods with highest and lowest Covid rates in Suffolk

The highest Covid rates in Suffolk and north Essex have been revealed - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Coronavirus infection rates have started to rise again in some Suffolk and north Essex districts — with case numbers especially high in Haverhill, Ipswich and Colchester.

From the week up to January 30, the MSOA with the highest rate in the region was Haverhill West at 1959.3 per 100,000.

The MSOA with the lowest Covid rate in the region was Southwold, Reydon and Wrentham with 303.1 per 100,000.

Government data has been broken down into postcodes known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs), which each have an average population of 8,000.

Rates were also high in Ipswich with Maidenhall, Stoke and Port recording 1673.7 cases per 100,000 while Felixstowe West recorded 1332.8.

Cases were low in Lavenham, Bildeston and Brettenham with 596 infections per 100,000 recorded.

Although cases are rising in the region the number of coronavirus patients in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals have fallen for a third consecutive week.



