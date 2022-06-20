News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Electrician loses eight stone in nine months

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 11:00 AM June 20, 2022
Leiston man Kevin Hall before and after he lost eight stone in nine months

Leiston man Kevin Hall before and after he lost eight stone in nine months - Credit: HANNAH BALAAM/SLIMMING WORLD

A Suffolk man has described how shedding eight stone in just nine months has brought ‘life changing’ benefits including better physical and mental health. 

Kevin Hall, 52, from Leiston, weighed 23 stone 8lbs when he joined his local Slimming World group in September.

He has now dropped to below 16 stone and he aims to get back to 13 stone- the weight he was when he married his wife Theresa 28 years ago. 

He was motivated to take action because he was not feeling healthy and had problems with high blood pressure and cholesterol levels, while he was also experiencing sleep apnoea, where breathing stops and starts during sleep, which meant he was often only sleeping for two-and-a-half hours.

Kevin can now fit into smaller jeans

Kevin can now fit into smaller jeans - Credit: HANNAH BALAAM/SLIMMING WORLD

The father-of-three was put in touch with the healthy living organisation OneLife Suffolk, which referred him to Slimming World. 

When he joined the group, he was given a diet plan that allowed him to eat as much as he liked of certain foods and to do more exercise. 

He has joined the gym at Leiston Leisure Centre, where he is doing strength and cardio training. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Two east Suffolk towns named among UK's best up-and-coming places to live
  2. 2 23 fire crews tackle blaze at Suffolk industrial park
  3. 3 World’s largest cargo ship arrives at Port of Felixstowe
  1. 4 Stunning pictures of lightning in Suffolk after heatwave
  2. 5 Town closing in on left-back Leigh
  3. 6 Grass 5ft high is stopping access to Suffolk cemetery
  4. 7 See inside 'magnificent' five-bedroom east Suffolk home for sale at £2m
  5. 8 First look at 'stunning' £750k homes being built in mid Suffolk village
  6. 9 New bridge will improve access at Suffolk station
  7. 10 Derelict north Suffolk cottage with £220k guide price to be sold at auction

And the dramatic results have helped him to cope with his physical work as an electrician, which he said was a ‘struggle’ to complete when he weighed 23 stone. 

He said: “I found it a struggle most of the time really without realising it. I was getting out of breath and sweating quite a bit. It was difficult trying to get through trap doors and into roof spaces.” 

His success has also seen him named his group's Man of the Year.

Mr Hall said: “I thought about joining Swimming World of my own volition, but I suppose I was self-conscious. 

“Walking through the door was a bit scary in a way, but I would recommend to anyone who was thinking of doing it to give it a go because it is life changing really. 

“It has made such a difference to me and my family. I feel fit and healthy and it has made me feel better about myself,” Mr Hall said. 

Leiston News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Part of the A14 has been closed at Haughley after the road has begun breaking up

A14 | Updated

A14 westbound reopens after road surface cracks are repaired

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened on the A14 at Woolpit in mid Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Police name 39-year-old man who died after crashing car into lorry on A14

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The family of a man who died in a crash near Sudbury have paid tribute to him

Suffolk Live News | Updated

'Funny, family man' named as motorcyclist killed in crash on A1141

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Former Ipswich Town player Bilel Mohsni is back in English football. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Football | Quiz

Can you identify these 75 obscure Ipswich Town players?

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon