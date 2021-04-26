Join our free, one-day event for tips to boost mental health and wellbeing

Published: 6:00 PM April 26, 2021

The benefits of exercise on mental health will be one of the topics covered at the one day event - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A day of debates, interviews and workshops aimed at giving people advice on how to improve their mental health and wellbeing will be held by the EADT and Ipswich Star on May 12.

Our Welcome Back to Wellbeing event will see a series of virtual workshops take place, which people can watch and participate in free of charge.

It coincides with Mental Health Awareness Week, and we'll be bringing together experts in the field to offer insight and advice.

We'll hear personal stories about experiences of mental ill health, and you'll have a chance to ask questions during many of these free sessions.

Post-lockdown anxiety, support for young people, and the importance of nutrition and exercise in maintaining good mental health will be among the topics covered. The programme will look at what we can learn from the last 12 months.

Also confirmed is an early morning session starting at 8.30am on exercises you can do around the house that are specifically tailored towards good mental health and a lunchtime session, starting at noon, on breathing and relaxation.

Welcome Back to Wellbeing is run in conjunction with Suffolk County Council, sponsored by Beckett Investment Group, with support from Suffolk MIND. Home-Start Suffolk is also offering a number of sessions.

Brad Jones, editor of the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star, said: "This will be a brilliant opportunity to share ideas on how we can all improve our mental health and wellbeing.

"After the last year, we all know mental health problems have intensified for so many people, and this won't magically end now that lockdown is easing. The need for help and support is likely to be greater than ever, and I am sure we will touch on areas relevant to everyone."

The event will begin at 8.30am with a 30-minute session exercises at home and finish at 4pm, with people able to log in and out depending on the sessions of most interest to them.

To sign up for the event visit the website to book a free ticket.