New mental health classes planned for Suffolk's mums

Published: 7:43 PM August 20, 2021

New parents experiencing mental health challenges in the perinatal period are set to be offered classes by Suffolk Mind.

The independent charity is hosting a "Mums Matter" course for mothers suffering from anxiety, worrying thoughts and postnatal depression.

The six-week online course is part of the Me, Myself and Baby project at Suffolk Libraries, hoped to help women who are pregnant or who have a baby under the age of two.

Lee Harger, courses and counselling manager at Suffolk Mind said: “It is important that we are here to support new parents who are struggling at the moment.

"Over the past 18 months, new parents have had a difficult time, with not seeing friends and family who they may have relied on for emotional support. We want to ensure people have somewhere to go if they are experiencing mental health challenges."

Self referrals can be made here.