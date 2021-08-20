News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

New mental health classes planned for Suffolk's mums

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 7:43 PM August 20, 2021   
The service is for women during pregancy and for a year after birth. Picture: KATIE COLLINS/PA WIRE

Suffolk Mind will offer new mental health classes for mums - Credit: PA

New parents experiencing mental health challenges in the perinatal period are set to be offered classes by Suffolk Mind.

The independent charity is hosting a "Mums Matter" course for mothers suffering from anxiety, worrying thoughts and postnatal depression.

The six-week online course is part of the Me, Myself and Baby project at Suffolk Libraries, hoped to help women who are pregnant or who have a baby under the age of two.

Lee Harger, courses and counselling manager at Suffolk Mind said: “It is important that we are here to support new parents who are struggling at the moment.

"Over the past 18 months, new parents have had a difficult time, with not seeing friends and family who they may have relied on for emotional support. We want to ensure people have somewhere to go if they are experiencing mental health challenges."

Self referrals can be made here.

You may also want to watch:

Mental Health
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Anthony McPartlin (left) and Declan Donnelly: Ian West/PA Wire

Suffolk Live

Ant and Dec's new TV game show recruiting people from Suffolk

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Both lanes were initially closed to traffic following a collision near Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live | Updated

Road near A12 reopens after police incident

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Home players celebrate after scoring the winning goal at Cheltenham Town.

Cheltenham Town vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Town let lead slip to lose at Cheltenham

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Manager Paul Cook at Cheltenham Town.

Cheltenham Town vs Ipswich Town

'A bit of sanity must prevail' - Cook on 2-1 defeat at Cheltenham

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon