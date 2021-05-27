News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Charity launches mental health course for Suffolk primary school teachers

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 4:18 PM May 27, 2021   
Children now sit in rows and are encouraged not to turn around in classes, says the Secret Teacher

Suffolk Mind has launched a new mental health course for primary school teachers (stock photo) - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Local charity Suffolk Mind has launched a new course to help primary school teachers improve their own and their pupils' mental health.

The one-day course, Emotional Wellbeing in the Classroom, will support teachers and assistants alike with the skills to talk to pupils and their peers about their wellbeing – while also teaching techniques to help the whole classroom stay mentally well.

Among the topics covered are mindful breathing exercise tips and a session on the neuroscience behind why some children may act differently in certain situations.

Katie Hollis, children and young people coordinator at Suffolk Mind said the course comes at a "vital time".

She said: “It has been a challenging time for many, especially young people who have had to cope with many changes to their routines in the last year.

"We want to ensure school staff are equipped to be able to deal with the emotions of stress and worry that some may be feeling due to these challenges”.

More details on the course are available on the Suffolk Mind website.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich Town priced out of move for Jermain Defoe
  2. 2 Ipswich Town target Sunderland trio
  3. 3 Suffolk stores under threat as M&S announces 30 closures
  1. 4 22 cases of Indian Covid variant identified in Suffolk
  2. 5 Rail services disrupted after person hit by train
  3. 6 From the Cayman Islands to Premier League, via Suffolk - ex-Town prodigy making waves at Arsenal
  4. 7 Family raises funds for Suffolk Mind after tragic death of Aayush, 17
  5. 8 New fish restaurant and seafood deli opening in Sudbury this summer 
  6. 9 'Four buyers for every home' amid Suffolk property shortage
  7. 10 Play centre boss who appeared on ITV show loses court battle with landlord
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People have been warned of disruption to their mobile phone signal in Ipswich. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Suffolk residents to receive emergency text alerts tomorrow – here's why

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Needham Market coronavirus testing site, Suffolk

Coronavirus

Indian Covid variant found in Suffolk traced to Bolton

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Diving teams searched the river after the discovery Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON

Suffolk Live

Man arrested over discovery of human bones in Sudbury

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Jordan Rhodes

Football | Video

'A no-brainer' - Town target Rhodes on signing for Huddersfield

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus