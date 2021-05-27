Charity launches mental health course for Suffolk primary school teachers

Published: 4:18 PM May 27, 2021

Local charity Suffolk Mind has launched a new course to help primary school teachers improve their own and their pupils' mental health.

The one-day course, Emotional Wellbeing in the Classroom, will support teachers and assistants alike with the skills to talk to pupils and their peers about their wellbeing – while also teaching techniques to help the whole classroom stay mentally well.

Among the topics covered are mindful breathing exercise tips and a session on the neuroscience behind why some children may act differently in certain situations.

Katie Hollis, children and young people coordinator at Suffolk Mind said the course comes at a "vital time".

She said: “It has been a challenging time for many, especially young people who have had to cope with many changes to their routines in the last year.

"We want to ensure school staff are equipped to be able to deal with the emotions of stress and worry that some may be feeling due to these challenges”.

More details on the course are available on the Suffolk Mind website.