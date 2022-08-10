Mental health trust 'past the point of no return', says Suffolk MP

Suffolk MPs have said the region's NHS mental health trust is 'past the point of no return'. - Credit: House of Commons/Archant

A Suffolk MP has said the region's NHS mental health trust is "past the point of no return" following a letter from more than 140 doctors saying they "lack confidence" in the organisation's leadership.

Dr Dan Poulter, Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP, said the letter was "particularly concerning" to him as a doctor, adding that it was "fairly unprecedented" for a group to take action in this way.

He said: "I say this with a level of regret, but we've got to a point where the Trust being put into administration will be the first step to putting things right. It's past the point of no return.

"Patient safety must come first and despite efforts made in recent weeks and months, I'm not sure we have a board with the necessary skill set to make the improvements required."

Dr Poulter also expressed some concern about placing blame at the doorstep of NSFT chairwoman Zoe Billingham who has been in the role less than a year, saying "she has inherited a difficult situation and relied on her executive team for their medical and clinical backgrounds."

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt said that while the letter was both "eye-opening and alarming" he was not surprised by the sentiment the doctors expressed.

Mr Hunt added: "Bearing in mind what we already know about NSFT, the letter ultimately underlines why we are where we are.

"The organisation has a failing culture and the leadership is letting these dedicated professionals down."

He believes placing NSFT under special administration in the short term would allow for dramatic changes and a fresh new organisation to be built.

Mr Hunt added: "The fact that 140 doctors feel strongly enough to write this letter is not an everyday occurrence.

"These are professionals who have tried to make it work, but have been left with no other option."

Previously, Mr Hunt has met with members of the Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk and stated that there is "no reason" there shouldn't be a public inquiry.

However, West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock feels strongly that there is "no need" and "no time" for a public inquiry.

A spokesman for the former health secretary said: "Matt has long thought NSFT is too big to manage. It needs to be broken up so vital services can be delivered closer to the patients who so desperately need them."