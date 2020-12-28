News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Latest neighbourhood data shows Suffolk coronavirus hotspots

Katy Sandalls

Published: 6:15 PM December 28, 2020    Updated: 6:18 PM December 28, 2020
Suffolk remains in Tier 2, while Essex has been split into different districts

Coronavirus cases have been broken down across Suffolk. Stock image - Credit: Archant

The latest coronavirus neighbourhood data has shown the area where the virus is most prevalent in Suffolk. 

The government has released new data breaking down the region into postcode areas known as MSOAs.

The latest data goes up to December 23, three days before Suffolk entered Tier 4 restrictions. 

The statistics show that the highest case numbers were reported in the Babergh area; Sudbury reported 43 cases,  Leavenheath, Nayland & Boxford 46 cases but by far the worst was Great Cornard with 64 cases. 

Numbers in Ipswich also remained high with 46 cases reported in Ipswich Central and 40 in Maidenhall, Stoke and Port. 

Every area in Suffolk reported at least four cases. 

The lowest areas in Suffolk were in the north east with Southwold, Reydon and Wrentham and Halesworth and Wangford both reporting four cases each. 


Coronavirus
West Suffolk News
Sudbury News
Ipswich News

