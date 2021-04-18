Published: 6:00 AM April 18, 2021

Parts of Ipswich continue to have the highest numbers of coronavirus cases in Suffolk - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

New Government data has shown that only 20 places in Suffolk recorded more than three coronavirus cases in the past week.

The figures, known as Middle Super Output Area data or MSOA, breakdown case numbers to groups or villages or areas of larger towns.

Data is not published for areas that record less than three cases for privacy reasons; meaning that areas not listed here could have recorded between 0 and 2 cases.

No area of Babergh recorded three or more cases in the most recent data for the week to April 11.

Over half of the areas that recorded larger numbers of cases were in Ipswich.





1 Gainsborough, Greenwich & Orwell, Ipswich - 10

2 Westgate, Ipswich - 9

3 California, Ipswich - 9

4 Holywells, Ipswich - 6

5 Whitehouse, Ipswich - 4

6 Ipswich Central, Ipswich - 4

7 Stowmarket East & Needham Market North, Mid Suffolk - 4

8 Saxmundham & Coldfair Green, East Suffolk - 4

9 Rendlesham, Orford & Hollesley - 4

10 Kedington, Hundon & Withersfield - 4

11 Castle Hill, Ipswich - 3

12 Broke Hall, Ipswich - 3

13 Gipping & Chantry Park, Ipswich - 3

14 Maidenhall, Stoke & Port, Ipswich - 3

15 Priory Heath, Ipswich - 3

16 Stowupland, Mendlesham & Bacton, Mid Suffolk - 3

17 Debenham, Stonham & Coddenham, Mid Suffolk - 3

18 Wickham Market & Melton, East Suffolk - 3

19 Felixstowe East - 3

20 Haverhill East & South, West Suffolk - 3





Gainsborough, Greenwich and Orwell has recorded some of the highest case levels in Suffolk in recent weeks.

However, this latest data shows a drop in case numbers of more than two thirds from the same time last month.