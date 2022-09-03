New garden to be launched for Suffolk mum Sigi

Sigi Mermagen's simple wish for 'a nice garden to sit in' will be fulfilled this weekend - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A terminally-ill Suffolk mum’s simple wish for "a nice garden in which to sit" will be fulfilled this weekend with a special party to launch the refurbished outdoor space.

Friends organised a fundraiser and helped to create the new garden at the Witnesham home of Sigi Mermagen, who was diagnosed with two rare brain tumours and given 18 months to live.

She has invited 150 friends and family to attend the launch event tomorrow (Saturday) and is hoping to have 80-100 acceptances, who will join the barbecue with beer and wine.

She was featured in the EADT in May after being told in March that she had a glioblastoma, following a seizure in which she felt her eyes flickering and found she was unable to control her movements.

Her friend Clare Carr organised the fundraiser for the new garden, which includes a new patio area with space for dining and coffee tables, as well as a sofa and a wheelchair ramp.

In May, Mrs Carr said: “She did not want to go on a plane with a tumour and she said she would just like to sit in the garden.

“We are a community here and we can all help. People have tools and if anything, it has proved to be a form of distraction therapy by everyone helping out with the project.”

A JustGiving page was set up, which helped to raise more than £5,000 for the garden project.

The seizure had come out of the blue for Sigi, who had been previously been healthy and she phoned Mrs Carr in the aftermath to report "something strange happening" which caused her to lose control of her movements.

However, by the time her friend went to visit her, she was ok again, but in a state of shock.

Surgeons at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge were able to remove one of the tumours, but the second could not be removed due to its position in the brain.