What are the latest coronavirus case numbers in Suffolk neighbourhoods?

Katy Sandalls

Published: 6:00 AM December 13, 2020    Updated: 8:31 AM December 13, 2020
Felixstowe high street at 1.30pm on the first day of the new Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions.

New data has shown the level of coronavirus cases in Suffolk's neighbourhoods - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

New coronavirus case data has been released for Suffolk's neighbourhoods. 

The statistics, from Public Health England, cover the period between December 1 and December 7.

The largest number of cases were reported in areas of Ipswich with Rushmere the highest with 35 cases.

This was followed by California with 21 cases and and Whitehouse with 20 cases. 

A number of areas across Suffolk recorded less than three cases including Beccles and Yoxford, Wenhaston & Walberswick.

No data is recorded for areas that report less than three cases. 

