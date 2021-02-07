Suffolk's latest Covid breakdown shows parts of Ipswich have most cases
Published: 6:00 AM February 7, 2021
The latest data has shown where coronavirus cases have been reported across Suffolk.
The figures for January 25 to 31 continue to show that areas of Ipswich have more cases than of any Middle Super Output Area (MSOA) in Suffolk in the past week.
MSOAs are the size of a large housing estate or a cluster of small villages - there are 6,791 of them in England.
Priory Heath had the highest number at 43 cases with Westgate and Whitton close behind at 38 and 36 cases respectively.
Outside of Ipswich it was areas in and around Bury St Edmunds that recorded the highest case numbers.
The Eastgate and Southgate area of the town recorded 36 cases while Ixworth, Honington and Barham recorded 35.
