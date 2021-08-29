Waveney areas among highest in the county for Covid-19 infections

Published: 9:23 AM August 29, 2021

The latest neighbourhood-level coronavirus infection rates have been released by the government

Parts of Waveney are recording the highest Covid-19 infection rates in Suffolk, as other areas of the county continue to see case levels rise.

According to the latest government data, released on Sunday morning, 59 of the 90 medium-sized neighbourhoods in Suffolk - known as MSOAs or Middle-layer Super Output Areas - recorded an increase in their seven-day case rate.

Two districts stayed the same, while 29 recorded a decrease.

Four of the five highest infection rates were recorded in the Waveney part of the county, with Lowestoft Harbour recording the largest number at 723.9 cases per 100,000 people with 56 new infections recorded.

It is followed by Normanston and Oulton Broad East, with a rate of 479.4 after 36 new cases were identified. Gunton West follows at 453.9 and 27 new cases.

On the other side of the county, North Newmarket, Studlands and Exning – which had the highest infection rate last week – now stands fifth, with a rate of 446.1 per 100,000. This comes after 40 positive cases were recorded.

Lowestoft Central recorded the fifth highest figure, with a rate of 438.9, with 44 cases recorded.

Outside of Waveney and West Suffolk, Rickinghall, Walsham le Willows and Gislingham recorded the highest rate in Mid Suffolk, with a rate of 427.7, while Priory Heath has the highest rate in Ipswich at 385.4.

Hadleigh recorded the highest rate in Babergh at 349.8.