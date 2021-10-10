News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Mapped: New data reveals the Covid hotspots in Suffolk and north Essex

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:00 PM October 10, 2021   
Ipswich has reported the highest Covid rate in Suffolk and north Essex

Ipswich has the highest Covid rate in Suffolk and north Essex (stock picture) - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Two neighbourhoods in Ipswich have the highest Covid infection rates in Suffolk and north Essex, according to latest data.

Government data has been broken down into postcodes known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs), which each consist of around 8,000 people.

Figures up to October 4 have revealed Ipswich's Stoke Park now has the highest seven-day rate in the region at 1180.9 cases per 100,000 people, with 76 new infections reported in a week.

Neighbouring Maidenhall, Stoke & Port has the second-highest infection rate at 1103.8.

In the last week, high infection rates in Ipswich's Belstead Hills area have been linked to a surge in cases in schools.

Other areas near Colchester and Bury St Edmunds have also recently reported high infection rates, while neighbourhoods near the coast have recorded fewer infections in the last week.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

ipswich crown court

Ipswich Crown Court

Suffolk man found with 'extreme' pornographic images

Jane Hunt

person
Amy Willis

Telecoms firm apologises as homeowner stuck with utility pole in driveway

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Former Suffolk police officer Daniel Jackson would have been sacked if he hadn't resigned. Stock Pic

Suffolk Live

Glass shards found glued to swings in children's play park

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Lorena Wiebes wins Stage five of the AJ Bell Women's Tour in Clacton (SWpix)

Women's Tour arrives in Suffolk today - here are the key times and road...

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon