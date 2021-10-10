Mapped: New data reveals the Covid hotspots in Suffolk and north Essex

Published: 7:00 PM October 10, 2021

Ipswich has the highest Covid rate in Suffolk and north Essex (stock picture) - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Two neighbourhoods in Ipswich have the highest Covid infection rates in Suffolk and north Essex, according to latest data.

Government data has been broken down into postcodes known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs), which each consist of around 8,000 people.

Figures up to October 4 have revealed Ipswich's Stoke Park now has the highest seven-day rate in the region at 1180.9 cases per 100,000 people, with 76 new infections reported in a week.

Neighbouring Maidenhall, Stoke & Port has the second-highest infection rate at 1103.8.

In the last week, high infection rates in Ipswich's Belstead Hills area have been linked to a surge in cases in schools.

Other areas near Colchester and Bury St Edmunds have also recently reported high infection rates, while neighbourhoods near the coast have recorded fewer infections in the last week.