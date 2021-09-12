News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Revealed: The 30 Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:43 PM September 12, 2021   
The coronavirus infection rate in Ipswich and West Suffolk has risen Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Public Health England data has revealed the Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates - Credit: Archant

New data has revealed which Suffolk neighbourhoods currently have the highest Covid infection rates.

Public Health England figures have broken down Suffolk into postcode areas known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas, which show the rolling rate of the virus and the number of recorded cases in the last week. 

In data up to September 6, Howard Estate & Northgate in Bury St Edmunds had the highest seven-day infection rate in the county at 756.1 infections per 100,000 people.

Postcodes in Newmarket, Lowestoft and Woodbridge are also included in the top 10 for infection rate, with Priory Heath having the highest rate in Ipswich.

The number of people with Covid in Suffolk's hospitals has increased in recent weeks, with data this week revealing 16 people were being treated at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

At East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which manages Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, there were 55 Covid patients.

