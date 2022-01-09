News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates in Suffolk

Johnny Griffith

Published: 6:00 AM January 9, 2022
Shoppers hit Ipswich High Street on the Monday November 2nd ahead of the second national lockdown.

The highest Covid rates in Suffolk and north Essex have been revealed - Credit: Archant

Covid cases in Suffolk are continuing to rise as more than 10,000 cases were identified in the county last week. 

Government data has been broken down into postcodes known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs), which each have an average population of 8,000.

From the week up to January 2, the MSOA with the highest Covid rate in the region was Great Cornard near Sudbury at 2348.1 per 100,000. 

Babergh was the highest reported Suffolk district for coronavirus infection rates, for the week up to January 1, with 1,547.4 cases per 100,000.

Rates were also high in north Suffolk with Lowestoft Central recording 2337.4 cases per 100,000, while Ipswich's highest figure was Whitton at 1943.8.

The highest area in West Suffolk was Moreton Hall with 1566.6 per 100,000 and the area with the highest number of recorded cases in the past seven days was Mile End and Braiswick with 325. 

New rules restricting visits to maternity units in East Suffolk and north Essex have also been put in place due to a rise in positive coronavirus tests among pregnant people.


Coronavirus
Suffolk

