Region's hospitals see decrease in number of Covid-19 patients
- Credit: Rachel Edge
The number of people battling coronavirus in our region's hospitals has reduced to just eight, NHS figures show.
According to the latest figures released by NHS England, there were only eight beds in Suffolk and north Essex taken up by patients with Covid-19 as of May 11.
All eight of those people are in hospitals run by the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) – the trust in charge of Ipswich and Colchester hospitals. No patients are on mechanical ventilators.
An individual breakdown of either hospitals is not available.
The figure is 52% lower than the week before, with 17 patients with confirmed Covid-19 being cared for in the trust's hospitals as of that date.
Ipswich Hospital had experienced a significant outbreak of the virus last month, with more than 50 cases being confirmed.
West Suffolk Hospital has not had a single coronavirus patient in its wards since April 12, figures show.
