Mapped: Suffolk postcodes with lowest level of Covid cases

Published: 6:00 AM August 1, 2021

These are the parts of Suffolk and north Essex with the lowest and highest levels of coronavirus cases - where does your area rank?

Government statistics have broken the numbers of positive cases in the area down to smaller neighbourhoods known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs).

These consist of around 8,000 people on average.

In the seven days prior to July 25, rates of coronavirus in parts of Ipswich, Mid Suffolk, West Suffolk and East Suffolk remained low.

Babergh, Colchester, and Tendring saw cases on the higher end of the scale.

All areas saw a week-on-week fall in rates.

Babergh had 228.2 cases per 100,000 people, down from 444.5.

Ipswich saw its rate go down from 311 to 230.1 per 100,000 people in a week, while West Suffolk's went from 276.5 to 188.2.

In Mid Suffolk, the rate fell from 273.4 cases per 100,000 people to 187.7, while in East Suffolk it went from 263 to 175.6.

Essex also saw falling rates, with Colchester case levels decreasing to 331.8 from 520.3, while Tendring now records 281.1 cases per 100,000 people - compared to 575.2 the week before.

Stanton and Barningham has the lowest level of cases, at 71.5 per 100,000 people.

Felixstowe Seafront, Beccles, Oulton Broad West, Lavenham, Bildeston and Brettenham, and Debenham, Stonham and Coddenham all had fewer than 100 cases per 100,000.

Monkwick recorded the highest rate at 628.9, while Harwich Parkeston, Alresford, Great Bentley and Thorrington, and Southminster, Bradwell and Dengie Peninsula all recorded more than 500 cases per 100,000 people.