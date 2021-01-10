Nursery owner: early years staff 'overlooked' in Covid fight
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
The owner of a Suffolk nursery has said early years care staff feel "overlooked" in the fight against Covid-19 - and is calling for greater reassurance from the government.
Claire Bewley, who runs Little Explorers Childcare, near Bury St Edmunds, said her staff members are "worried" they could be taking the virus home to vulnerable family members.
She called on the government to increase support and put early years staff on vaccine priority lists - as they remain open, while other schools have closed.
"I think early years just keep getting ignored, despite the fact we have an important role in this lockdown," she said.
"I can understand why we need to be open. The economy has got to keep going and people need childcare.
You may also want to watch:
"But there could be much more support for nurseries and I think we should be prioritised for vaccination, as well as teachers."
Ms Bewley added that, despite working hard to ensure her nursery is as Covid-safe as possible, it is "impossible" to stay socially distanced from the children.
Most Read
- 1 Where are Suffolk's top 10 Covid-19 hotspots?
- 2 Former Suffolk student makes name for himself modelling for Prada and Valentino
- 3 More than 11,000 Covid infections in seven days as rates continue to rise across the region
- 4 Covid patients at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals triple peak of first wave
- 5 Magician accused of doing 'disappearing act' with customers' cash
- 6 Attacker jailed for one-punch killing of man with 'heart of gold'
- 7 A welcome return, difficult decisions and plenty of familiar faces - Town return to action against Swindon
- 8 Ipswich Town 2-3 Swindon Town: Lambert's men begin 2021 with home loss
- 9 Man left with facial injuries after incident on Ipswich street
- 10 Suffolk's vocal expert Charlie Haylock helps Ralph Fiennes in new Sutton Hoo film
She added: "These aren't secondary school children who you can sit behind a desk.
"We are doing everything we can to try and keep the virus at bay here.
"We are washing hands and keeping parents out of the nursery, but it is impossible to stay socially distanced when you are looking after young children.
"The children we have need a cuddle, they fall over, they need comfort, they need their nappies changed.
"We can't not go near them."
Currently, the government is prioritising those aged above 70, people who are most vulnerable and front-line health care workers with the coronavirus vaccines.
They have said that in the "second phase" of vaccinations teachers, transport workers and the military could be prioritised, but more data on how well the vaccines are working will be needed before that decision is made.
Meanwhile, staff at the Little Explorers Childcare have Covid-19 testing slots in Ipswich if they are needed.
"It feels like they are overlooking us," Ms Bewley said.
"All of my staff are wonderful, they are happy to be working and they don't complain.
"But they are worried they could take it home to their family, who might be vulnerable. There is a risk every day.
"I think knowing that we are on a priority list for vaccines would be really reassuring for the staff."