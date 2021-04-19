News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Over-50s in Suffolk offered helping hand to get active

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:03 PM April 19, 2021   
A carpet bowls session in Monks Eleigh, supported by Active Suffolk through its Fit Villages project.

A carpet bowls session in Monks Eleigh, supported by Active Suffolk through its Fit Villages project. The Active Wellbeing service will help patients to join in similar activities. - Credit: Active Suffolk

Hundreds of over-50s in the county will be helped to boost their health following the launch of a new Active Suffolk programme in areas including Hadleigh and Holbrook.

The Active Wellbeing Service aims to help "inactive adults" to improve both physical and mental activity. It will be launching in May in the south rural area of Suffolk.

Patients of Hadleigh Boxford Group Practice, Holbrook and Shotley Practice, Bildeston Health Centre, Constable Medical Practice and Needham Market Country Practice will be able to take advantage of the service which is being run in collaboration with the South Rural Primary Care Network.

The drive follows the release of the latest Active Lives data published by Sport England, which found that 23.5% of adults in Suffolk are currently inactive.

Physical Activity Champion training organised by Active Suffolk as part of the Active Wellbeing project

Physical Activity Champion training is available to local people or health professionals who are passionate about physical activity as part of the Active Wellbeing project - Credit: Active Suffok

People referred to Active Suffolk by their GP will be helped and supported by a physical activity advisor to access activities in their area. 

This could range from health walks to carpet bowls or using facilities at a local leisure centre.

You may also want to watch:

Nick Pringle, senior development officer (Health and Wellbeing) at Active Suffolk, said: “We are really pleased to have the opportunity to work closely with the GP surgeries across the south rural area of Suffolk.

"This is part of Active Suffolk’s efforts to support health and social care organisations to be better equipped to advise and prescribe movement as medicine - to help local residents feel empowered about taking control of their health and feel better connected to their communities."

A carpet bowls session in Monks Eleigh, supported by Active Suffolk through its Fit Villages project.

A carpet bowls session in Monks Eleigh, supported by Active Suffolk through its Fit Villages project. The Active Wellbeing service will help over-50s to access activities like this. - Credit: Active Suffolk

He added that, in areas of Suffolk where the service had already been launched, 55% of those using the service reported on improved mental wellbeing, 28% were able to significantly reduce their body mass index and 33% experienced improved sleep after just three months.

Patients in the area, health professionals and local people with a passion for sport and physical activity are invited to join the online launch.

The event will be hosted virtually on Thursday, May 20, from 12-1pm. You can book your place by clicking here.


