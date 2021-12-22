News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Which pharmacies are open in Suffolk over Christmas and the bank holidays?

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:47 PM December 22, 2021
Pharmacies in Suffolk are on hand to provide expert medical advice over the Christmas period when it may be harder to see a doctor, and they could save you a lengthy wait in A&E.

Here's a selection of the pharmacies open over the Christmas period, including Boxing Day and the following bank holiday period.

Christmas Eve

  • Aldeburgh Pharmacy, High Street: 9am - 6pm
  • Eye Pharmacy, Broad Street: 9am - 6pm
  • Victoria Street Pharmacy, Victoria Street, Bury St Edmunds: 8.30am - 6.30pm
  • Walton Pharmacy, High Street, Felixstowe: 9am - 5.30pm
  • Aqua Pharmacy, Duke Street, Ipswich: 8am - 5pm
  • Lloyds in Sainsbury's Felixstowe Road, Ipswich: 9am - 6pm
  • Boots in Sudbury, Market Hill: 8am - 5.30pm

Christmas Day

  • Aldeburgh Pharmacy, High Street: 10am - 12pm
  • Victoria Street Pharmacy, Victoria Street, Bury St Edmunds: 9am - 1pm
  • Eye Pharmacy, Broad Street: 12.30pm - 2.30pm
  • Barbour Pharmacy, Bramford Road, Ipswich: 2pm - 5pm
  • Delta Pharmacy, Foxhall Road, Ipswich: 9am - 1pm
  • Needham Market Pharmacy, Barking Road: 10am - 12pm
  • Hado Pharmacy, Hamilton Road, Felixstowe: 10am - 1pm

Boxing Day

  • Boots in Sudbury, Market Hill: 10am - 4pm
  • Boots in Felixstowe, Hamilton Road: 10 - 4pm

December 27 and 28

  • Aldeburgh Pharmacy, High Street: 10am - 3pm
  • Asda Pharmacy, Western Way, Bury St Edmunds: 10am - 4pm
  • Boots in Haverhill, High Street: 10am - 4pm
  • Asda Pharmacy, Goddard Road, Ipswich: 10am - 4pm
  • Boots in Ipswich, Tavern Street: 10am - 4pm
  • Tesco In-store Pharmacy, Copdock Interchange, Ipswich: 9am - 1pm
  • Boots in Stowmarket, Ipswich Street: 10am - 4pm
  • Tesco In-store Pharmacy, Woodhall Business Park, Sudbury: 9am - 1pm
