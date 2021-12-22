Which pharmacies are open in Suffolk over Christmas and the bank holidays?

A number of Suffolk pharmacies are open over the Christmas period - Credit: Archant

Pharmacies in Suffolk are on hand to provide expert medical advice over the Christmas period when it may be harder to see a doctor, and they could save you a lengthy wait in A&E.

Here's a selection of the pharmacies open over the Christmas period, including Boxing Day and the following bank holiday period.

Christmas Eve

Aldeburgh Pharmacy, High Street: 9am - 6pm

Eye Pharmacy, Broad Street: 9am - 6pm

Victoria Street Pharmacy, Victoria Street, Bury St Edmunds: 8.30am - 6.30pm

Walton Pharmacy, High Street, Felixstowe: 9am - 5.30pm

Aqua Pharmacy, Duke Street, Ipswich: 8am - 5pm

Lloyds in Sainsbury's Felixstowe Road, Ipswich: 9am - 6pm

Boots in Sudbury, Market Hill: 8am - 5.30pm

Christmas Day

Aldeburgh Pharmacy, High Street: 10am - 12pm

Victoria Street Pharmacy, Victoria Street, Bury St Edmunds: 9am - 1pm

Eye Pharmacy, Broad Street: 12.30pm - 2.30pm

Barbour Pharmacy, Bramford Road, Ipswich: 2pm - 5pm

Delta Pharmacy, Foxhall Road, Ipswich: 9am - 1pm

Needham Market Pharmacy, Barking Road: 10am - 12pm

Hado Pharmacy, Hamilton Road, Felixstowe: 10am - 1pm

Boxing Day

Boots in Sudbury, Market Hill: 10am - 4pm

Boots in Felixstowe, Hamilton Road: 10 - 4pm

