Which pharmacies are open in Suffolk over Christmas and the bank holidays?
Published: 1:47 PM December 22, 2021
- Credit: Archant
Pharmacies in Suffolk are on hand to provide expert medical advice over the Christmas period when it may be harder to see a doctor, and they could save you a lengthy wait in A&E.
Here's a selection of the pharmacies open over the Christmas period, including Boxing Day and the following bank holiday period.
Christmas Eve
- Aldeburgh Pharmacy, High Street: 9am - 6pm
- Eye Pharmacy, Broad Street: 9am - 6pm
- Victoria Street Pharmacy, Victoria Street, Bury St Edmunds: 8.30am - 6.30pm
- Walton Pharmacy, High Street, Felixstowe: 9am - 5.30pm
- Aqua Pharmacy, Duke Street, Ipswich: 8am - 5pm
- Lloyds in Sainsbury's Felixstowe Road, Ipswich: 9am - 6pm
- Boots in Sudbury, Market Hill: 8am - 5.30pm
Christmas Day
- Aldeburgh Pharmacy, High Street: 10am - 12pm
- Victoria Street Pharmacy, Victoria Street, Bury St Edmunds: 9am - 1pm
- Eye Pharmacy, Broad Street: 12.30pm - 2.30pm
- Barbour Pharmacy, Bramford Road, Ipswich: 2pm - 5pm
- Delta Pharmacy, Foxhall Road, Ipswich: 9am - 1pm
- Needham Market Pharmacy, Barking Road: 10am - 12pm
- Hado Pharmacy, Hamilton Road, Felixstowe: 10am - 1pm
Boxing Day
- Boots in Sudbury, Market Hill: 10am - 4pm
- Boots in Felixstowe, Hamilton Road: 10 - 4pm
December 27 and 28
- Aldeburgh Pharmacy, High Street: 10am - 3pm
- Asda Pharmacy, Western Way, Bury St Edmunds: 10am - 4pm
- Boots in Haverhill, High Street: 10am - 4pm
- Asda Pharmacy, Goddard Road, Ipswich: 10am - 4pm
- Boots in Ipswich, Tavern Street: 10am - 4pm
- Tesco In-store Pharmacy, Copdock Interchange, Ipswich: 9am - 1pm
- Boots in Stowmarket, Ipswich Street: 10am - 4pm
- Tesco In-store Pharmacy, Woodhall Business Park, Sudbury: 9am - 1pm