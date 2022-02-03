'Behind every Pink Lady is a story' - book to share history of tractor run

A book charting the rise of the Pink Ladies' Tractor Road Run is in the works - and organisers want to hear stories from the people who make it happen.

The first tractor run was held in 2004 and now more than 100 decorated tractors make their way through Norfolk and north Suffolk on one day every year.

The 2022 run is set for Sunday July 3, 2022.

To date, the event has raised an amazing £812,000 for Cancer Research UK's breast cancer appeal.

And now Annie Chapman BEM, organiser of the annual event, is looking to produce a book to share the history of the successful event and the stories of the people who make it happen, from tractor drivers to marshals, sponsors and supporters.

Pink Ladies’ Tractor Road Run is in aid of Cancer Research UK's breast cancer appeal - Credit: Jonathan Slack

She said: "It's about more than just money. We have always said and believed that.

"Behind every Pink Lady is a story. It may have everything to do with breast cancer or nothing at all, but, whatever the motives, they have been strong enough to create a unique, emotional, special and enduring phenomenon.

"Over the last 18 years I have had the privilege of knowing those Pink Ladies who have suffered breast cancer. Many have survived, some have not. Their stories will always be with me.

"But there are stories I don't know and I hope that, by bringing them together in a book, we can capture and share with others the indefinable magic of the Ladies' Tractor Road Run.

"I am looking for the fun, the friendship, the crazy, as well as the serious.

"The book, like the run, cannot happen without you so I am asking you to contribute your story.

"Why have you taken part? How big was the challenge? What has it meant to you, your family and your friends?

"We would also welcome contributions - a paragraph, a page or a chapter - from anyone who has helped, sponsored or supported this run in any way whatsoever.

"I'm very much looking forward to hearing from you."

Photographs and text should be submitted to pinktractorannie@gmail.com or sent to Boundary Farm, Garlic Street, Pulham St. Mary, Diss, IP21 4RL by Easter.