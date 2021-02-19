16 Suffolk towns to get rapid Covid test facilities in next two weeks - here's where

Published: 5:17 PM February 19, 2021

Nine new Covid-19 testing sites for those who don't display symptoms are being established in the next week in Suffolk, with a further seven in the days following.

Friday's local outbreak engagement board meeting of community leaders confirmed that 16 community testing facilities were in the pipeline, nine of which will be established in the week ahead.

Those to open next week are as follows:

Monday February 22: Framlingham Fire Station, Nayland Fire Station

Tuesday February 23: Brandon Church Institute

Wednesday February 24: Elmswell Community Centre, Needham Market Community Centre

Thursday February 25: Beccles Blyburgate Hall, Holbrook Village Hall

Friday February 26: Hadleigh United Reformed Church, Halesworth Rifle Hall

A further seven will open from the week commencing March 1 as follows:

Monday March 1: Eye Town Hall, Bungay Honeypot Community Centre

Tuesday March 2: Woodbridge The Longshed

Wednesday March 3: Saxmundham Market Hall, Southwold Stella Peskett Millennium Hall

Thursday March 4: Aldeburgh St Peter and St Paul's Church

Friday March 5: Debenham Sport and Leisure Centre

According to public health bosses, people in Suffolk are now on average only a 12 minute drive away from a test centre, with that journey time set to come down as more centres open.

Those sites are aimed at people who do not display any Covid-19 symptoms but cannot work from home, and are encouraged to get tested twice a week.

Richard Cracknell from Suffolk County Council said: "We know around one in three people with Covid do not display symptoms and community testing, or rapid testing as its known, is a part of Suffolk's local response in stopping the spread of Covid among our communities."

The new test sites join the three large hubs already established in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Lowestoft, and the satellite locations in Haverhill, Newmarket, Felixstowe, Ipswich, Stowmarket, Lowestoft, Martlesham and Sudbury.

A mobile testing team is operating out of locations where outbreaks have been identified, while employers for key workers or high risk locations are being supported to set up their own testing facilities.

The test involves a swab of the nostrils and throat, and takes around 15 minutes. The tests are free and rapid results are sent by email or text within around an hour.

Sites are open seven days a week between 7am and 6pm.

Visit the website here or call 0333 772 6144 to book a test.