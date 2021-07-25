'Selfless' pandemic heroes in Suffolk thanked with rainbow badges

Published: 7:00 PM July 25, 2021

The Suffolk Says Thanks badges will be presented to community heroes - Credit: Suffolk County Council

Community heroes in Suffolk who have gone above and beyond to help others throughout Covid will be thanked for their efforts with new rainbow pin badges.

The Suffolk Says Thanks campaign, which launched in June last year, has developed the badges to thank those who have made a "huge difference" to others in the pandemic.

Volunteer organisations, councils and others who are part of the Collaborative Communities Board will be presenting the heart-shaped pins to people nominated for going the extra mile - such as helping with shopping or putting the bins out.

The Suffolk Says Thanks campaign was launched last year - Credit: Suffolk County Council

Posters, cards and social media graphics from the Suffolk Says Thanks campaign can be downloaded for free on its website.

Chrissie Geeson, chair of the Suffolk Collaborative Communities Board, said: "Saying thank you can make a huge difference, both to the recipient and to the person who is sharing their appreciation.

Chrissie Geeson, chair of the Suffolk Collaborative Communities Board - Credit: Marc Rolph/Suffolk County Council

"Here in Suffolk, we have many reasons to be thankful to those who have played their part in stopping the spread of coronavirus, and for helping others.

"The Suffolk Says Thanks campaign is a great way to encourage people to say thank you for acts of selflessness, and I am delighted to see that the new pin badges will provide an extra token of appreciation."

Jon Neal, chief executive of Suffolk Mind, added: "As well as needing to feel we belong to a wider community, we also need to feel that we have a status, and that we are needed and recognised for the contribution we make - however small.

"This need to feel valued has been one of the most impacted over the last year, and there are few signs of it recovering.

"However, saying ‘thank you’ to others for the things they do can go a long way to helping them feel valued and connected to their community."

Mr Neal presented Brad Jones, editor-in-chief of the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star, with a badge for keeping Suffolk up to date on the Covid crisis for the past 16 months.

Suffolk Mind's Jon Neal with Brad Jones, editor of the East Anglian Daily Times - Credit: Suffolk Mind

He said: "Keeping people informed with trusted, unbiased local news has been even more important over the last year than ever before. And it must have been even more challenging to keep gathering news and reporting it in a timely manner.

"So, on behalf of everyone in Suffolk, I’d like to extend a big ‘Thank You’ to Brad Jones and his team."