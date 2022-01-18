News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'I was very unfit' - Retail worker drops from 15 stone to 10 by boxing

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 7:30 AM January 18, 2022
Eilish Tierney has lost 5 stones by boxing since 2019 now she teaches boxing classes too

Eilish Tierney has lost 5 stones by boxing since 2019 now she teaches boxing classes too PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 23-year-old woman has gone from being "very unfit" to boxing in organised fights. 

Eilish Tierney shed five stones and dropped to 10st after starting at a gym in Martlesham, mainly dong online classes during the lockdown. 

She has been looking for a way to lose weight when a friend suggested boxing. 

From then on Ms Tierney's five stone just "fell off" over a year. 

This journey, which began in 2020, has led Ms Tierney to make boxing a critical part of her life. 

The supervisor at Screwfix fought in several competitive fights in 2021 and trains every day after work. 

This involves CrossFit, running and sparring against mainly male competitors. 

She wants more women in the ring but says she doesn't mind "fighting against the lads" as she "doesn't mind to be kicked". 

Ms Tierney, from Wickham Market, added: "There aren't as many girls.

"I was very unfit, smoking, 15 stone and it's such a disciplined sport. 

"The overall workout is great and your calves hurt but you have to think it's so inclusive to box. 

"It just makes me happy.

"I fell in love with the sport and have now started my own women's boxing classes.

"I want to give back to the gym and hope to connect more people to boxing."

She is also a qualified trainer and hopes her boxing classes for women will help women's safety as well. 

Her gym Grange Fitness and Performance Centre has also encouraged her to fight competitively. 

This has involved more fitness training, which Ms Tierney says is better for boxing than sparring. 

"If you can't be on your toes for 15 minutes then you can't do it," she said. 

During fights in July, September and November in the female welterweight she won two matches. 

She is now third in the Prospect Boxing Promotions league, where she represents Suffolk Punch Boxing Club. 

"I don't really care about winning," she said. 

The 23-year-old said she just loves the rush of the ring where she can focus on her opponent and share a nice drink after the match. 

Her next fight will be on March 5 in Trinity Park for the Prospect Boxing Eastern area female super welterweight title.

