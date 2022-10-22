Revealed: The latest coronavirus rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid rates in Suffolk have been revealed - Credit: Archant

East Suffolk is currently reporting the highest Covid rate in Suffolk as latest figures are continuing to show a slight drop off in the number of infections.

Data released by the government has been broken down into districts to show where the highest coronavirus rate is in the county.

In the week up to October 19 the latest figures show East Suffolk 139.5 cases per 100,000 people.

West Suffolk reported the lowest coronavirus rate with 86 cases per 100,000 people.

Mid Suffolk had also seen a drop on in infections with 138.6 cases per 100,000 people reported on the week up to October 19 compared to 150.2 in the seven days prior.

Sarah Crofts, Office for National Statistics deputy director for the Covid-19 infection survey, said there has been a notable rise in infections amongst older age groups in England.



