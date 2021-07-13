Suffolk hero Harry, 2, undergoes therapy in Germany for rare brain tumour

Published: 6:45 AM July 13, 2021

The family of a Suffolk toddler receiving treatment in Germany for a rare form of brain cancer are keeping their heads held high for their "little hero".

The Crick family, from Elmswell, are staying in the German city of Essen for two months while two-year-old Harry receives proton beam therapy for an embryonal tumour.

Harry Crick, who is fighting an embryonal tumour - Credit: PA

The youngster was diagnosed with the tumour in December, after parents Matt and Nelly noticed he was struggling with his balance.

Initially diagnosed with an ear infection, an MRI scan revealed he had a tennis ball-sized tumour on his brain.

Mr Crick said: "He was very wobbly on his feet, he kept falling over and patting the side of his head, but it was the balance which really worried us.

"Luckily we managed to get an MRI, but it turned out to be a brain tumour.

"It was a massive shock. You never think anything like this could ever happen to you or your family.

"When the doctor told us, I had no words. We were petrified, when you hear the words 'brain tumour', you think you're going to lose your child."

Matt, James, Olly, Finley, Nelly and Harry Crick - Credit: PA

Three surgeries and five rounds of chemotherapy followed – although his parents were keen for the youngster to be put on proton therapy after learning three small nodules were starting to grow back.

Those needing the therapy are usually sent to America or Germany with NHS funding, although the coronavirus pandemic meant the family were facing the prospect of going private, or potentially facing a long waiting list in Manchester.

Thankfully, the NHS agreed to fund his two-month treatment at the West German Proton Therapy Center, where he is staying with his mum, dad and brother James.

Harry with big brother James - Credit: Matt Crick

His other siblings are still in England with family, with England star Harry Kane sending a video message of support to the toddler's brother Olly before the Euro 2020 final.

"Harry has been amazing," Mr Crick said of his son. "He has been so brave through it all.

"Luckily he doesn't fully understand what's going on. If he was older, it would probably be a different story.

"It was amazing to be told he can get the treatment in Germany. We're now on day six and he's doing well.

"He stayed up to watch the England game too, he loved it.

"The hospitals and Brain Tumour Research have helped us so much," he added.

A Facebook page with updates on Harry's journey – "Our Harry, Our Hero" has been set up by his family.

A JustGiving appeal has also raised more than £5,000 and donations can be made here.