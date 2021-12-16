Over 70% of people aged 40-plus have had booster jab in Suffolk and north Essex

Latest figures have shown that over 70% of people aged over 40 in Suffolk and north Essex have had their Covid booster jab - Credit: Charlotte Bond

More than 70% of people aged over 40 in Suffolk and north Essex have had their third coronavirus jab.

According to the latest data, 380,598 people have had their booster jab out of a possible 541,122.

Suffolk and north Essex are ranked third for the number of booster jabs being delivered, with Coventry and Warwickshire taking the top spot with 70.9% of people aged over 40 vaccinated.

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock said: "This is a terrific performance by our local NHS leaders, clinicians and volunteers."

MP for Harwich and North Essex Bernard Jenkin congratulated NHS England, their local teams and volunteers.

People are being urged to get their booster jabs as Suffolk saw a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases and Wednesday recorded the highest number of positive tests at any point so far during the pandemic.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was "absolutely vital" for everyone to get their booster in a recent Downing Street press conference.



