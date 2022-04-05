Suffolk village taken over by more than 160 fluffy bunnies

The Tom Bowdidge Youth Cancer Foundation are calling on people in West Bergholt to find these knitted creatures - Credit: The Tom Bowdidge Youth Cancer Foundation

A Suffolk town has been overrun by more than 160 knitted fluffy bunnies to support teenage cancer patients.

The Tom Bowdidge Youth Cancer Foundation has called on people in West Bergholt, to help find these fluffy creatures.

In time for the Easter holidays, the little bunnies have been released on the unsuspecting Suffolk village just in time for the Easter holidays.

The foundation was set up by Richard and Nikki Bowdidge in memory of their son Tom who raised more than £170,000 to support teenage patients while living with a rare an aggressive cancer.

In April 2013, he decided he wanted to start his own charity to support teenage cancer patients. Tom, 19, died on Friday, October 18, 2013, and left strict instructions for everyone to “crack on”.

Knit One Down One, a knitting group made up of volunteers, has handmade the bunnies for the trail.

Nikki Bowdidge, CEO and founder of the foundation, said: “The lovely Knit One Down One has generously been running the bunny hunt for years now and it’s great to see the children around the village trying to find a bunny.

“It’s always lovely to see families in particular coming together to hunt them down and I’m sure this year will be no different."

Families can pick up a map from all shops and hairdressers for £1 each in West Bergholt. They are then able to mark off where they find a bunny, fill in the form and return it to be entered into a prize draw for a special knitted creature.

The hunt will run from now until April 18.