Two Suffolk centres offering walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations tomorrow

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 5:30 PM June 16, 2021   
Hadleigh Richard Shepherd receiving his pfizer vaccination at Hadleigh Group Practice. Picture: SAR

Two places in Suffolk are offering walk-in coronavirus vaccinations - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Two centres in Woolpit and Ipswich are offering walk-in coronavirus vaccinations on Thursday.

Both the Woolpit Health Centre in mid-Suffolk and the Aqua Pharmacy in Ipswich will be offering appointment-free jabs throughout the day, on a first come, first serve basis.

They will only be offering the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is not being offered to under 40s.

The Woolpit centre's walk-in clinic is aimed at people who received their first vaccine dose more than four weeks ago and would like to bring their second jab forward, or for those over 40 yet to receive their first injection.

Ipswich's Aqua Pharmacy has a limited number of doses left in stock, and will be offering walk-in vaccinations until Sunday, June 27.

Those wanting to be vaccinated in Woolpit have been encouraged to register their interest via email to give staff an idea of how many people plan to attend.

They can be contacted at WSCCG.Woolpit@nhs.net.


