Suffolk woman's £200k claim against NHS trust for alleged negligence

A Suffolk woman is suing an NHS trust for alleged medical negligence after an operation to remove a suspected tumour from her stomach caused long-term health issues.

Rebecca Brooks, 51, from Woodbridge, has said that had she known more, she would not have consented to the surgery at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford, which she claims has led to her experiencing stomach problems, dizziness and post-traumatic stress disorder.

She has launched a legal battle through the High Court for damages of more than £200,000 from Mid and South Essex NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, saying staff should have discussed alternatives to surgery with her.

Initially, in 2017, she was treated for an irregular heartbeat, during which medical examinations discovered the suspected tumour.

Surgery was recommended in June 2018, but she claims she was not told of any other treatments that could be used and felt she had no choice but to agree to the invasive procedure.

The operation, known as a pyloromyotomy, took place at the hospital on November 27, 2018, but days later, she reported being in pain and doctors believed there had been an internal leakage.

Further surgery took place to try and resolve the problem by draining pus from her abdomen, before she was taken to intensive care and there were further complications before she was discharged on January 11, 2019.

Her claim states that in the aftermath of the treatment, she has experienced psychological problems and has been taking antidepressants.

As well as failing to offer alternative treatments, the health trust is also accused of failing to counsel her following the first operation and treat her post-operative leak in a timely manner.

Had she been offered a choice, she would not have chosen to have surgery.

A spokesperson for Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We take Mrs Brooks’ concerns extremely seriously, but as this is part of an ongoing legal claim it would be inappropriate for the trust to comment further at this time.”