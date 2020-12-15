Published: 5:30 AM December 15, 2020

Suffolk is awaiting to find out which tier it will be in under coronavirus restrictions - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Suffolk businesses are being urged to be "realistic" about the county's prospects of moving into Tier 1 later this week amid rising coronavirus infection rates.

The government is set to announce the first review of the tier system on Wednesday after the nationwide lockdown ended on December 2.

The decision on which tier to place regions into is based on five key factors:

Case detection rates in all age groups

Case detection rates in over 60s

The rate at which cases are rising or falling

The test positivity rate

Local pressures on NHS

All of Suffolk's districts have reported an increase in the Covid-19 infection rate since the end of the lockdown - with the rate in Ipswich now higher than the national average at 202.3 cases per 100,000 people, according to most recent data.

In the seven-day period up to December 8, Suffolk's overall infection rate was 85.6 cases per 100,000 of the population, which is almost half the rate reported in most areas in Tier 3.

However, Suffolk's figure has risen from the seven-day rate of 67.5 cases per 100,000 people reported on December 2.

The increase has prompted business leaders to not prepare for Tier 1 measures ahead of the expected busy Christmas period.

Paul Simon, of the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, said: "Suffolk Chamber and our members certainly hope that our county is reassigned into the lowest tier, not least because of the extensive efforts that have been made to protect staff and customers.

"However, we also need to be clear-eyed and realistic about the prospects for this outcome.

"The latest data shows that all but one Suffolk district has experienced a further increase in Covid-19 cases over the last week. It is, therefore, quite possible that we may find ourselves remaining where we currently are."

Nick Attfield, Adnams properties director, said: "Tier 1 gave us more flexibility to work safely. Tier 2 is much more restrictive and is a tricky one for us to manage.

"But we have to think of the safety of our communities.

"We believe that, since we reopened on July 4, we have provided Covid-secure venues. However, you have to accept that things have changed since then."

A spokesman for Bury St Edmunds-based brewery Greene King added: “The difference between Tiers 1 and 2 for pubs is extremely stark.

"December is the most important month of the year for pubs to trade and helps to get through the difficult months in January and February.

"If Suffolk is placed in Tier 1 on Wednesday it would put the county’s pubs in a better position for Christmas – even though there will still be significant challenges ahead."