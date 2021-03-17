News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
SURVEY: Tell us how one year of Covid-19 has affected your life

Michael Steward

Published: 3:04 PM March 17, 2021    Updated: 3:26 PM March 17, 2021
What new rules are in place in England from today under the second coronavirus lockdown? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Take our survey and tell us how the pandemic has affected your life - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

For more than 12 months now, the Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way we go about our daily lives. 

We have seen three separate national lockdowns – as well as more localised restrictions in between – which have governed what we have been able to do. 

With the government's roadmap back out of lockdown now published, we have a clearer sense of when we might be able to do some of the things we love once again. 

But still, for a long time, many things will not be quite the same as before with restrictions and an extra layer of cautiousness set to linger around for a long time to come.

We want to know how the pandemic has affected our readers and your outlook on life.

With that in mind, we have created this survey. Please let us know your thoughts!

