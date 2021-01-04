Tesco and Sainsbury's stores in Suffolk confirm Covid-19 cases

Published: 4:50 PM January 4, 2021 Updated: 5:07 PM January 4, 2021

Two Suffolk supermarkets today confirmed staff members have tested positive for coronavirus.

Sainsbury's said a very small number of staff at its Warren Heath Ipswich superstore have tested positive, while Tesco confirmed a staff member had tested positive at its Stowmarket store.

Both stores emphasised they are taking all necessary precautions.

- Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A spokesperson for Sainsbury's said: "A very small number of colleagues have tested positive at our Warren Heath store and are self-isolating at home.

“Safety is our highest priority. We continue to have strict safety measures in place in all our stores, including additional cleaning and social distancing measures, as well as hand sanitiser stations, Perspex screens and PPE for all our colleagues.

You may also want to watch:

"We continue to support Test and Trace and remain in close contact with them.”

Meanwhile, a Tesco spokesperson said: “One colleague at our Stowmarket superstore has reported testing positive for Covid-19. Their close contacts have been informed.

"The safety of our colleagues, customers and suppliers remains our number one priority and we are working with local public health authorities, following all government guidance and taking the relevant precautions.

"We have extensive measures across all of our stores to help keep everyone safe, including protective screens at every checkout, social distancing signage and regular cleaning.”

On January 1, it was confirmed that members of staff from Tesco Extra near the Copdock roundabout, were self-isolating "after a small number of colleagues tested positive for Covid-19".