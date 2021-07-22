News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Poll

POLL: Have you turned off the NHS test and trace app?

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 12:52 PM July 22, 2021   
A notification issued by the NHS coronavirus contact tracing app - informing a person of the need to

Has the dread of the 'ping' made you turn off your test and trace app? - Credit: PA

The 'pingdemic' has become more and more a part of our everyday lives with rising numbers of people being told to isolate. 

A record 618,903 alerts were sent to users of the NHS Covid-19 app in England and Wales in the week to July 14, telling them they had been in close contact with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus, NHS figures have shown. 

Some people have suggested they may turn off their track and trace apps or delete them all together in an attempt not to be 'pinged'. 

We want to know what you think. 

Have you turned off your app or do you still think it's important to use it?

You may also want to watch:

Let us know in the survey below. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Bishop set to sign for Lincoln
  2. 2 Bonne on Chantry life, Town tears and meeting his heroes
  3. 3 Suffolk gastropub closes after positive Covid case
  1. 4 Ipswich closing in on Coulson loan signing
  2. 5 Death of 'heart of gold' lorry driver on A14 was avoidable, inquest hears
  3. 6 New cafe opens at one of Suffolk's most historic homes
  4. 7 Downes starts, Bishop absent and Chirewa scores in U23s win
  5. 8 What is the coronavirus 'growth rate' in your area?
  6. 9 14 things to do in Suffolk this weekend
  7. 10 ‘Cruel and unseen enemy’: 57 care home deaths recorded in single Suffolk neighbourhood
Coronavirus
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police are warning people not to leave their dog in the car during hot weather.

Distressed dog left in 'sweatbox' car at Co-op

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Cobbold Stand pics

First look at the iconic Ipswich images going up on the Cobbold Stand

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Mark Ashton has vowed to make improvements to Portman Road

Football

'A Portman Road to be proud of' - Ashton's vow to improve home of Blues

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Rotherham United's Matt Crooks during the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL Stadium, Rotherh

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town to pursue other targets with Crooks set for Boro

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus