Poll

Published: 12:52 PM July 22, 2021

Has the dread of the 'ping' made you turn off your test and trace app? - Credit: PA

The 'pingdemic' has become more and more a part of our everyday lives with rising numbers of people being told to isolate.

A record 618,903 alerts were sent to users of the NHS Covid-19 app in England and Wales in the week to July 14, telling them they had been in close contact with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus, NHS figures have shown.

Some people have suggested they may turn off their track and trace apps or delete them all together in an attempt not to be 'pinged'.

We want to know what you think.

Have you turned off your app or do you still think it's important to use it?

Let us know in the survey below.