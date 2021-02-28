Published: 4:00 PM February 28, 2021

Patients will be given the chance to say thank you to the staff at Leiston Surgery. - Credit: Google

Patients of the Leiston doctors' surgery are getting their chance to thank the team for the treatment they offered during the Covid pandemic - and for one of the fastest vaccine roll-outs in Suffolk.

And the surgery's Patient Participation Group (PPG) hopes their "Thank You" effort will also lead to improvements for both patients and staff.

Members of the PPG are launching a series of stations both virtual and in the town to say “Thank You” to the members of staff at the Leiston Surgery.

Lesley Hill, chair of the group, which consists of patients that meet regularly to support the practice said: “A year ago our wonderful surgery came to terms with the Covid-19 pandemic and what it entailed for them to stay open and operate under government guidelines.

"Since that time the Practice Manager, Sarah McLennan and her team have frankly never stopped! For a year now the pace has been relentless with the local vaccination programme adding to their intense and challenging work load.”

Many people said they wanted to express their thanks and Ms Hill said: “From Monday there will be Thank You Stations in the town where patients can drop a card or an envelope of thanks and the PPG will bring together all that gratitude to celebrate just what a great job Leiston Surgery are doing”.

Some people wanted to show their support by making a donation and Ms Hill added: “Leiston Surgery is hugely efficient with the staff adjusting to these challenging times.

"When I asked what we might provide with our thank you contributions Sarah said ‘Well our staff room could do with some attention and an additional ECG machine would be welcome’ and so that’s the plan - a face lift for the staff room and if possible, an additional ECG machine’”.

Lesley added “We don’t want anyone to feel they must make a financial contribution but with the large number of patients who expressed their thanks, it seemed a good idea to come up with a practical way of focusing all their good wishes. This will also be a legacy to celebrate all the Surgery’s hard work”.

Thank you stations are at: Nichols Family Butchers, Platts Greengrocers, The East of England Co-op Supermarket and the Town Council Office - and also online through Justgiving and Facebook.












