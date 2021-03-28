News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Wilds of Thetford Forest now open to all as new bike system introduced

Emily Townsend

Published: 10:45 AM March 28, 2021   
Thetford Forest. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Friends of Thetford Forest has made a wheelchair transporter bike possible for visitors to the popular woodland Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Wheelchair users can now enjoy the wilds of Thetford Forest with friends and family thanks to a grant from a fund aimed at reducing isolation and loneliness.

Friends of Thetford Forest is celebrating being awarded funding for a wheelchair transporter bike from the Local Connections Fund, which is supported by the Government's Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) and the National Lottery Community Fund.

It means wheelchair users can be with others cycling at the forest's High Lodge Centre, instead of being excluded.

The wheelchair transporter bike 

The wheelchair transporter bike

The transporter will enable them to remain in their own chair while another person powers the actual bike.

Megan Bradsworth, visitor services manager, said: "I’m delighted that funding has been secured and due to the generosity and commitment of Friends of Thetford Forest we will be able to offer the freedom of the forest to so many more visitors.

"I can’t wait to see the transporter bike in action and people enjoying High Lodge’s multi-user trails.

"The Heritage Trail has a smooth surface, which will be perfect for the new transporter bike."

The bike can be hired from Bike Art at High Lodge. Those interested are asked to enquire and book via 01842 810090.

