Published: 8:14 PM January 4, 2021 Updated: 8:23 PM January 4, 2021

Boris Johnson has announced harsher Covid-19 restrictions as cases soar across the country. - Credit: PA

Schools are set to close after Boris Johnson announced a third national lockdown with Covid-19 cases soaring.

The harsher measures mean that the whole of the UK will now face further restriction to their daily lives in a bid to control the spread of the virus.

The Prime Minister made the announcement during a televised address to the nation this evening, describing the country's situation as "frustrating and alarming".

He said that the new measures are needed due to the "rapidly escalating" number of Covid-19 cases which are being recorded across the country - mostly driven by the new variant of the virus.

In Suffolk, in the seven days up to December 31, the county saw cases increase by 40%, with more than 1,200 more positive tests than the week before.

Ipswich alone saw case numbers increase by 75% during the same period.

The new measures mean that all schools will close and instead offer remote learning, but could potentially re-open after February half term.

Outdoor exercise will still be allowed as will shopping for essential goods and people will be encouraged to leave their homes if they are suffering domestic abuse.

People have also been asked to work from home where possible.

All measures will be introduced immediately, and police will have enforcement powers.

It is expected to last until the middle of February.

The move has come after the UK's four chief medical officers released a statement asking for the UK Alert Level to move from Level 4 to Level 5 - meaning a lockdown is advised.

The statement said: "Cases are rising almost everywhere, in much of the country driven by the new more transmissible variant.

"We are not confident that the NHS can handle a further sustained rise in cases and without further action there is a material risk of the NHS in several areas being overwhelmed over the next 21 days."

The latest data show a 41% rise in the number of confirmed coronavirus patients in hospitals in England between Christmas Day and January 3, figures which have caused alarm in Whitehall and the health service.

While ministers hailed the rollout of the new Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, Mr Johnson warned the nation needed to prepare for some "tough" weeks ahead as the jab was extended to the most vulnerable.

Schools have now been told to close for all pupils except for children of essential workers.

Earlier today, around 20 schools in Suffolk elected to remain closed, against government guidance.

While some did not open to pupils, many still carried out remote classes.

Many schools were also on professional development days where only staff were in school.























