'This Girl Can' free virtual activities aim to boost women's fitness in lockdown

Published: 7:00 PM January 18, 2021

Suffolk This Girl Can Ambassador Charlotte Ditchburn wants to highlight the importance of green spaces during This Girl Can Suffolk Virtual Activity Week - Credit: Gemma Scopes Photography

Finding it hard to stay fit in lockdown? Active Suffolk and This Girl Can Suffolk are organising a week of free online activities for women.

This Girl Can Suffolk Virtual Activity Week events are running from January 18 to 22, and range from Pilates and yoga sessions to the basics of weight training for beginners, kettlebell training, a barre class, core training and more, as well as an Introduction to Mindfulness.

Active Suffolk has recently highlighted concerns over lack of fitness among young people, but the week is aimed at the whole range of ages and fitness levels, with some sessions specifically for older adults.

Zumba Gold instructor Sarah Ann said: “Whilst we continue to deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, my main concern right now is keeping our local communities active, and that includes our older adults.

"I'm so grateful for online platforms enabling us to deliver classes. This also means those who are isolating or shielding can still join in at home too.

"As part of the This Girl Can Activity Week, I'll be delivering Zumba Gold. This is the low-impact version of the traditional Latin-inspired cardio dance fitness party! It is perfect for older adults or anyone simply looking for an easier paced Zumba class.”

The week also includes talks by Suffolk This Girl Can ambassadors Charlotte Ditchburn, about using our local green spaces in Suffolk, and Sue Tetley, who will deliver a talk about her own personal journey to better mental and physical health.

Suffolk This Girl Can ambassador Sue Tetley - Credit: Sue Tetley

Sue Tetley said: "Exercise has been a great help to me personally with my mental well-being. I have gained so much from it and met some amazing inspirational ‘can do’ individuals along the way.

"I am a big advocate now in encouraging others to take up exercise and try new activities. It’s such a fantastic way of meeting new friends, boosting well-being, confidence and self-belief. I look forward to sharing my story and some tips that have really helped me."

For full details of This Girl Can Suffolk Activity Week, visit the Active Suffolk website. You can sign up for further events here.







